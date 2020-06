Amenities

3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath located in booming SW DC! Natural light pours in through wall-to-wall windows, hardwood floors, The kitchen boasts cabinets with plenty of storage and stainless steel appliances and more! Off-street parking available. Unbeatable location - close to Metro, Whole Foods, Nationals Park. Audi Field, Navy Yards and the Wharf, with some of DC~s best dining and entertainment options. Easy access to DCA, I-295, I-395, and I-695.