734 INGRAHAM STREET NW

Amenities
UTILITIES INCLUDED (Gas, electric, water, sewer, internet)! Recently renovated! 3 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Baths. Sunny open floor plan with multiple skylights and a sun room! Kitchen have both a stove and a cook-top along with two sinks for double the kitchen action! Washer/dryer in unit. Hard wood floors! Convenient location. Only the top 2 levels are for rent. Street parking. No pets. Longer lease preferred. Apply now, will not last long! Will be available for viewing starting this Sunday 3/8. Upstairs photos will be uploaded once renovations are complete.