All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
734 INGRAHAM STREET NW
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

734 INGRAHAM STREET NW

734 Ingraham Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

734 Ingraham Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
UTILITIES INCLUDED (Gas, electric, water, sewer, internet)! Recently renovated! 3 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Baths. Sunny open floor plan with multiple skylights and a sun room! Kitchen have both a stove and a cook-top along with two sinks for double the kitchen action! Washer/dryer in unit. Hard wood floors! Convenient location. Only the top 2 levels are for rent. Street parking. No pets. Longer lease preferred. Apply now, will not last long! Will be available for viewing starting this Sunday 3/8. Upstairs photos will be uploaded once renovations are complete.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW have any available units?
734 INGRAHAM STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW have?
Some of 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
734 INGRAHAM STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW offer parking?
No, 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW have a pool?
No, 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 INGRAHAM STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Preston
1743 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Shelburne
1631 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University