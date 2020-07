Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator green community parking package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

Walter Reed Apartments in Washington, DC is ready for you to move in. The Historic Walter Reed Neighborhood located in Northwest DC has much to offer its residents. Featuring a Walk Score of 81 and a Transit Score of 75, Walter Reed is ideally located just across Georgia Ave from The Parks, a vibrant urban village. This 66-acre redevelopment of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center is home to many recreation, dining, and shopping, including a new Whole Foods Market. Other neighbors include the Children’s National Health System, U.S. Department of State and Rock Creek Park.