Home
/
Washington, DC
/
709 M Street NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

709 M Street NW

709 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

709 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
Serious inquiries only. I prefer a phone call.

Neighborhood: Bloomingdale (NW)
One bedroom English basement with a private entrance.
Month-to month. Short Term Stay. Ideal for interns/professionals.
Private Bedroom- Full size bed, pillows, linens, towels, closet & shelving w/ hangers, side table, lamp, table, 2 chairs
Full Kitchen-stove, refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, toaster & kitchenware/cookware
Full Bathroom with shower.
Separate Living Room & sofa
Wi-fi
Washer/Dryer-located off-premises-2x monthly
All Utilities included- water, gas, electric, internet, laundry
Central Heat and A/C
Parking available for a small fee
Bloomingdale is less than two miles (3 km) north of the US Capitol bldg. Howard Univ borders the neighborhood on the north. Trinity and friendlyUniversities are about one mile (1.6 km) northeast. Gallaudet Univ is about three miles (5 km) southeast. Georgetown law campus is one mile south.
Minutes fr U Street nightlife, DC Conv Center, Logan Circle, Chinatown. Crisp, Boundary Bar, Windows Caf?, Bikeshare Station, Dry Cleaners, Post Office, CVS, Yoga Studio
Metro Accessible, short walk to the Yellow &Green (Shaw/Howard) and the Red Line (Florida Ave).
Buses to GWU & Georgetown
Sorry, but we can not accommodate pets.
Smoke-free. Drug-free. No parties.NO subleasing allowed.
Overnight guests staying more than 3 days must be pre-approved.

Rates:
Single occupancy ONLY-
Full month deposit is required.
One month notice to vacate is required.
housekeeping fee- one time fee upon vacating
Applicant must provide 2 years of residential and emploiyment references.
Non-refundable credit check fee-may or may not be required depending on length of stay
Call or text Rae

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

