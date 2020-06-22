709 M Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly yoga

Serious inquiries only. I prefer a phone call.



Neighborhood: Bloomingdale (NW)

One bedroom English basement with a private entrance.

Month-to month. Short Term Stay. Ideal for interns/professionals.

Private Bedroom- Full size bed, pillows, linens, towels, closet & shelving w/ hangers, side table, lamp, table, 2 chairs

Full Kitchen-stove, refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, toaster & kitchenware/cookware

Full Bathroom with shower.

Separate Living Room & sofa

Wi-fi

Washer/Dryer-located off-premises-2x monthly

All Utilities included- water, gas, electric, internet, laundry

Central Heat and A/C

Parking available for a small fee

Bloomingdale is less than two miles (3 km) north of the US Capitol bldg. Howard Univ borders the neighborhood on the north. Trinity and friendlyUniversities are about one mile (1.6 km) northeast. Gallaudet Univ is about three miles (5 km) southeast. Georgetown law campus is one mile south.

Minutes fr U Street nightlife, DC Conv Center, Logan Circle, Chinatown. Crisp, Boundary Bar, Windows Caf?, Bikeshare Station, Dry Cleaners, Post Office, CVS, Yoga Studio

Metro Accessible, short walk to the Yellow &Green (Shaw/Howard) and the Red Line (Florida Ave).

Buses to GWU & Georgetown

Sorry, but we can not accommodate pets.

Smoke-free. Drug-free. No parties.NO subleasing allowed.

Overnight guests staying more than 3 days must be pre-approved.



Rates:

Single occupancy ONLY-

Full month deposit is required.

One month notice to vacate is required.

housekeeping fee- one time fee upon vacating

Applicant must provide 2 years of residential and emploiyment references.

Non-refundable credit check fee-may or may not be required depending on length of stay

Call or text Rae