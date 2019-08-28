All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 24 2019 at 3:59 PM

703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW

703 Rock Creek Church Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

703 Rock Creek Church Rd NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****$1000 OFF FIRST MONTH"S RENT*****IF YOU APPLY BY APRIL19th!*****

Come and check out this 4 Bedroom Home that is available today! Unit features light hardwood floors, high ceilings, 2 decks of the back, a large porch on the front, washer and dryer in basement and large windows throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliance, and new granite countertops.
The updated bathroom is right by the 3 bedrooms upstairs. 1 bedroom in basement and lots of storage.
Just a block away from the Georgia Ave-Petworth metro station sits a lovely 4 Bedroom home with sparkling finishes ready to rent, with the following features:

This large home is located right off Georgia Ave, just a short trip to tons of retail options and a bevy of bars and restaurants including the Looking Glass Lounge, Sweet Mango, and DC Reynold, just to name a few. You're just three blocks away from Safeway, with easy access to Silver Spring, and minutes to downtown DC.
This bright home boast tons of living space with natural light pouring in!
At this price, it won't last long! Schedule a viewing today!!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.

Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: 1 Off Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW have any available units?
703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW have?
Some of 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW does offer parking.
Does 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW have a pool?
No, 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
