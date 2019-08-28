703 Rock Creek Chrurch Rd NW

Amenities

Come and check out this 4 Bedroom Home that is available today! Unit features light hardwood floors, high ceilings, 2 decks of the back, a large porch on the front, washer and dryer in basement and large windows throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliance, and new granite countertops.

The updated bathroom is right by the 3 bedrooms upstairs. 1 bedroom in basement and lots of storage.

Just a block away from the Georgia Ave-Petworth metro station sits a lovely 4 Bedroom home with sparkling finishes ready to rent, with the following features:



This large home is located right off Georgia Ave, just a short trip to tons of retail options and a bevy of bars and restaurants including the Looking Glass Lounge, Sweet Mango, and DC Reynold, just to name a few. You're just three blocks away from Safeway, with easy access to Silver Spring, and minutes to downtown DC.

This bright home boast tons of living space with natural light pouring in!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.



Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant

Pets: Case by Case

Parking: 1 Off Street

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



