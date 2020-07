The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 24hr concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access accessible elevator bike storage business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar community garden fire pit game room guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

There’s nothing in DC like these studio, one, two, three bedroom apartments. Polished concrete floors meet subway-tiled bathrooms. Stylish kitchens with stainless steel appliances compliment exposed brick and glass block walls. Open spaces beckon for small gatherings. These are homes with a palpable sense of history thoughtfully redesigned for modern comfort. While the building may be vintage, its amenities are anything but. The Hecht Warehouse is built for people unwilling to sit around and collect dust. It’s built for the social, the active, the makers and the doers. This is a home where there are no strangers—only friends you haven’t met yet.



Pursuant to the District of Columbia Inclusionary Zoning program, income restricted units are available at this development. Please contact the Department of Housing and Community Development at www.dhcd.dc.gov regarding the availability of such units and requirements for registration in the Inclusionary Zoning program.