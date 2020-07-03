All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

641 E Capitol St Se

641 East Capitol Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

641 East Capitol Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
pet friendly
LUXURY ARCHITECT-DESIGNED 950 square feet 1BR apt on E Capitol Street between 6th & 7th in Capitol Hill proper. 4 short blocks to Metro. Near Eastern Market, Trader Joes, Yes Organic Market, Capitol, Supreme Court, Library of Congress. Skylights, fireplace, granite/stainless kitchen (with gas stove). Teak hardwood floors throughout, teak built-in bookcases with many storage cabinets, spacious walk-in food pantry, recessed lights, walk-in bedroom closet, linen closet, W/D, CAC, whirlpool bath, alarm system, premium cable TV (included), 2 entrances, light & bright French doors to patios. Nice nook by the fireplace for relaxing or doing office work. Owner-occupied building. Wonderful for entertaining with 30 long living/dining area. NS or pets. $2500 + utilities. Available after June 1. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 E Capitol St Se have any available units?
641 E Capitol St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 E Capitol St Se have?
Some of 641 E Capitol St Se's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 E Capitol St Se currently offering any rent specials?
641 E Capitol St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 E Capitol St Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 E Capitol St Se is pet friendly.
Does 641 E Capitol St Se offer parking?
No, 641 E Capitol St Se does not offer parking.
Does 641 E Capitol St Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 E Capitol St Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 E Capitol St Se have a pool?
Yes, 641 E Capitol St Se has a pool.
Does 641 E Capitol St Se have accessible units?
No, 641 E Capitol St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 641 E Capitol St Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 E Capitol St Se does not have units with dishwashers.

