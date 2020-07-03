641 E Capitol St Se

Amenities

LUXURY ARCHITECT-DESIGNED 950 square feet 1BR apt on E Capitol Street between 6th & 7th in Capitol Hill proper. 4 short blocks to Metro. Near Eastern Market, Trader Joes, Yes Organic Market, Capitol, Supreme Court, Library of Congress. Skylights, fireplace, granite/stainless kitchen (with gas stove). Teak hardwood floors throughout, teak built-in bookcases with many storage cabinets, spacious walk-in food pantry, recessed lights, walk-in bedroom closet, linen closet, W/D, CAC, whirlpool bath, alarm system, premium cable TV (included), 2 entrances, light & bright French doors to patios. Nice nook by the fireplace for relaxing or doing office work. Owner-occupied building. Wonderful for entertaining with 30 long living/dining area. NS or pets. $2500 + utilities. Available after June 1. MUST SEE!