All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 6006 32ND STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
6006 32ND STREET NW
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

6006 32ND STREET NW

6006 32nd St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6006 32nd St NW, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Perfect home for those who love Chevy Chase DC. Welcoming front porch leads to beautiful home with hardwood floors on upper two levels. Large light-filled expanded kitchen with huge windows offers enjoyable meals at home. Bathrooms are updated on every level. All this just two blocks from Lafayette Park/School and four to Broad Branch Market and a few more to Connecticut Ave. Close to Metro Bus stops. Available immediately. Owner is getting landscaping done and replacing roof shortly (no leaks or anything, she just feels it is time to replace) Pictures coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6006 32ND STREET NW have any available units?
6006 32ND STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6006 32ND STREET NW have?
Some of 6006 32ND STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6006 32ND STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
6006 32ND STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6006 32ND STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 6006 32ND STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 6006 32ND STREET NW offer parking?
No, 6006 32ND STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 6006 32ND STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6006 32ND STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6006 32ND STREET NW have a pool?
No, 6006 32ND STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 6006 32ND STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 6006 32ND STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6006 32ND STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6006 32ND STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University