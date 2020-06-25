5519 4th St NW

Amenities

4Bd Townhouse in Petworth - $500 Off 1st Month's Rent - This chic townhouse features exposed brick walls but its the stylish kitchen that steals the show. Youll find everything you need here: an open floor plan on the main floor, large master bedroom and bath with lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings, two additional bedrooms upstairs, large basement with an additional guest room and full bath, a backyard with a brand new deck, and two parking spaces. The location is walkable to nearby parks, playgrounds, green spaces, and restaurants.



Schedule a visit today and fall in love with the up-and-coming Petworth neighborhood!



Features:

-Chic kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances

-Granite countertops and breakfast bar

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Exposed brick

-High ceilings

-Recessed lighting

-Washer/dryer

-Nest Wi-Fi smart thermostat

-Optional app-connected home security system

-Finished basement with additional guest bedroom with full bath and walk-out to backyard

-Additional basement kitchenette/wet bar with mini-fridge, sink, and microwave

-Large weather-proofed storage room off basement

-Brand-new Trex composite deck and green space in the backyard

-Driveway with 2 spaces. Additional street parking available

-Pet policy: small and large dogs allowed, no cats



Nearby:

-Metro: 10 minute drive or bus ride to Fort Totten Metro for red, green, and yellow lines

-Bus lines: directly adjacent to East-West E4 and North-South 62/63 bus lines

-Grocery: Easy drive to nearby Safeway, Wal-Mart, and the shops on Georgia Avenue

-Restaurants: Library Tavern, Jackie Lees, Soup Up, Tonys Place, ANXO Cidery & Tasting Room, Catch 22



