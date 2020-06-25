All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5519 4th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5519 4th St NW
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

5519 4th St NW

5519 4th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5519 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
4Bd Townhouse in Petworth - $500 Off 1st Month's Rent - This chic townhouse features exposed brick walls but its the stylish kitchen that steals the show. Youll find everything you need here: an open floor plan on the main floor, large master bedroom and bath with lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings, two additional bedrooms upstairs, large basement with an additional guest room and full bath, a backyard with a brand new deck, and two parking spaces. The location is walkable to nearby parks, playgrounds, green spaces, and restaurants.

Schedule a visit today and fall in love with the up-and-coming Petworth neighborhood!

Features:
-Chic kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances
-Granite countertops and breakfast bar
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Exposed brick
-High ceilings
-Recessed lighting
-Washer/dryer
-Nest Wi-Fi smart thermostat
-Optional app-connected home security system
-Finished basement with additional guest bedroom with full bath and walk-out to backyard
-Additional basement kitchenette/wet bar with mini-fridge, sink, and microwave
-Large weather-proofed storage room off basement
-Brand-new Trex composite deck and green space in the backyard
-Driveway with 2 spaces. Additional street parking available
-Pet policy: small and large dogs allowed, no cats

Nearby:
-Metro: 10 minute drive or bus ride to Fort Totten Metro for red, green, and yellow lines
-Bus lines: directly adjacent to East-West E4 and North-South 62/63 bus lines
-Grocery: Easy drive to nearby Safeway, Wal-Mart, and the shops on Georgia Avenue
-Restaurants: Library Tavern, Jackie Lees, Soup Up, Tonys Place, ANXO Cidery & Tasting Room, Catch 22

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4850024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5519 4th St NW have any available units?
5519 4th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5519 4th St NW have?
Some of 5519 4th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5519 4th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
5519 4th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 4th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5519 4th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 5519 4th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 5519 4th St NW offers parking.
Does 5519 4th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5519 4th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 4th St NW have a pool?
No, 5519 4th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 5519 4th St NW have accessible units?
No, 5519 4th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5519 4th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5519 4th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Preston
1743 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Hillside Terrace
1812 23rd St SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University