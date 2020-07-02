5331 42nd St Nw

Amenities
$1,000/month for a large room and private bath 5 minutes from Friendship Heights Metro Station. Stroll to nearby shopping, grocery, movies, upscale department stores, and many neighborhood restaurants. Second floor room with lots of natural light. Large closet. Charming neighborhood Beautiful location. Wood floors. Private bathroom. Ample parking next to house. in house washer/dryer.
Applicant: Clean & neat. Non-smoker, employed full time (outside the home) or full time Student. References requested upon application.
Lease: month to month
We have one cat. 😊