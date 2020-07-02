All apartments in Washington
5331 42nd St Nw

5331 42nd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5331 42nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
$1,000/month for a large room and private bath 5 minutes from Friendship Heights Metro Station. Stroll to nearby shopping, grocery, movies, upscale department stores, and many neighborhood restaurants. Second floor room with lots of natural light. Large closet. Charming neighborhood Beautiful location. Wood floors. Private bathroom. Ample parking next to house. in house washer/dryer.
Applicant: Clean & neat. Non-smoker, employed full time (outside the home) or full time Student. References requested upon application.
Lease: month to month
We have one cat. 😊

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5331 42nd St Nw have any available units?
5331 42nd St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5331 42nd St Nw have?
Some of 5331 42nd St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5331 42nd St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
5331 42nd St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5331 42nd St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 5331 42nd St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 5331 42nd St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 5331 42nd St Nw offers parking.
Does 5331 42nd St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5331 42nd St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5331 42nd St Nw have a pool?
No, 5331 42nd St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 5331 42nd St Nw have accessible units?
No, 5331 42nd St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 5331 42nd St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5331 42nd St Nw has units with dishwashers.

