All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5011 7th Place NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5011 7th Place NW
Last updated August 12 2019 at 10:34 PM

5011 7th Place NW

5011 7th Pl NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5011 7th Pl NW, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this huge 3 bedroom plus very large den in Petworth! This beautiful 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house is flooded with natural light and has a large finished basement. Laid out over three floors, this house has hardwood floors on the first and second floors. There is carpeting in the basement. The kitchen in nicely updated with beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a dining area just off the kitchen which makes the space perfect for both meal prep and entertaining. There is a large living area. All bathrooms are beautifully tiled and updated. The house also has laundry in unit. There is a large patio that is perfect for entertaining, parking or both!

This house is in an excellent location! It's just three blocks to Georgia Ave where you can catch a bus to the metro. Walmart is .9 miles from the house. The Fort Totten Metro Station (red/green/yellow lines) is 1.1 miles away.

Details:
Rent - $3,350
Security Deposit - $3,350
Utilities - Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, electric, gas and cable/internet)
Lease term - 12 months
Available - July 1st
Pets - Sorry, no pets
Parking - Off street parking can fit at least two cars

Rental Requirements:
$90,000 combined income
Application Fee: $45 per adult
650 credit score with no late fee within the last 30 days. Only payments later then 30 days show on credit reports
Positive Rental History
Renters insurance is required (this is typically $10-$15 a month)
Vouchers Welcome/Vales Bienvenidos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 7th Place NW have any available units?
5011 7th Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 7th Place NW have?
Some of 5011 7th Place NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 7th Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
5011 7th Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 7th Place NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 7th Place NW is pet friendly.
Does 5011 7th Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 5011 7th Place NW offers parking.
Does 5011 7th Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5011 7th Place NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 7th Place NW have a pool?
No, 5011 7th Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 5011 7th Place NW have accessible units?
No, 5011 7th Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 7th Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 7th Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University