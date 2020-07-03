5011 7th Place NW

Amenities

Don't miss out on this huge 3 bedroom plus very large den in Petworth! This beautiful 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house is flooded with natural light and has a large finished basement. Laid out over three floors, this house has hardwood floors on the first and second floors. There is carpeting in the basement. The kitchen in nicely updated with beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a dining area just off the kitchen which makes the space perfect for both meal prep and entertaining. There is a large living area. All bathrooms are beautifully tiled and updated. The house also has laundry in unit. There is a large patio that is perfect for entertaining, parking or both!



This house is in an excellent location! It's just three blocks to Georgia Ave where you can catch a bus to the metro. Walmart is .9 miles from the house. The Fort Totten Metro Station (red/green/yellow lines) is 1.1 miles away.



Details:

Rent - $3,350

Security Deposit - $3,350

Utilities - Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, electric, gas and cable/internet)

Lease term - 12 months

Available - July 1st

Pets - Sorry, no pets

Parking - Off street parking can fit at least two cars



Rental Requirements:

$90,000 combined income

Application Fee: $45 per adult

650 credit score with no late fee within the last 30 days. Only payments later then 30 days show on credit reports

Positive Rental History

Renters insurance is required (this is typically $10-$15 a month)

Vouchers Welcome/Vales Bienvenidos