Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Meridian Park

2445 15th Street Northwest · (833) 739-0214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2445 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 407 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 365 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meridian Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
e-payments
lobby
online portal
For spacious and affordable apartments in Northwest DC, look no further than Meridian Park. The Meridian Park community has studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment buildings for rent in the Columbia Heights neighborhood. The apartments feature updated kitchens, walk-in closets, hardwood flooring, and open floorplans. The updated kitchens boast stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and new countertops. The Meridian Park community takes great care of the residents that live here, providing access to on-site maintenance and management, package receiving, laundry facilities, an elevator, and more. Living at Meridian Park puts you at the center of all that DC has to offer. Your key to the city is here.WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Meridian Park means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Delight yourself with every day in the Meridian Park neighborhood of Washington, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2 cats per apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meridian Park have any available units?
Meridian Park has a unit available for $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Meridian Park have?
Some of Meridian Park's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meridian Park currently offering any rent specials?
Meridian Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meridian Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Meridian Park is pet friendly.
Does Meridian Park offer parking?
No, Meridian Park does not offer parking.
Does Meridian Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Meridian Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Meridian Park have a pool?
No, Meridian Park does not have a pool.
Does Meridian Park have accessible units?
Yes, Meridian Park has accessible units.
Does Meridian Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Meridian Park does not have units with dishwashers.
