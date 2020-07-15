Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry package receiving cats allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage e-payments lobby online portal

For spacious and affordable apartments in Northwest DC, look no further than Meridian Park. The Meridian Park community has studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment buildings for rent in the Columbia Heights neighborhood. The apartments feature updated kitchens, walk-in closets, hardwood flooring, and open floorplans. The updated kitchens boast stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and new countertops. The Meridian Park community takes great care of the residents that live here, providing access to on-site maintenance and management, package receiving, laundry facilities, an elevator, and more. Living at Meridian Park puts you at the center of all that DC has to offer. Your key to the city is here.WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Meridian Park means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Delight yourself with every day in the Meridian Park neighborhood of Washington, DC.