landover hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:51 PM
163 Apartments for rent in Landover Hills, MD📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Greater Landover
25 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
1 Unit Available
Chesapeake Landing
7509 Buchanan St, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1260 sqft
Chesapeake Landing offers both convenience and style. Located in a quaint setting away from the hustle and bustle yet just minutes to the Metro, Route 50, I-95 and the B/W Parkway, our location offers the best of both worlds.
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
Landover Hills
1 Unit Available
7016 TAYLOR STREET
7016 Taylor Street, Landover Hills, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1646 sqft
Beautiful Home on the Corner in Sought After Landover Hills. Bigger than it looks. Recently painted. Huge Fenced Backyard, Long Driveway off of street. Plenty of Street Parking. New Windows, Roof and Siding.
Results within 1 mile of Landover Hills
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Cheverly
11 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
21 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Greater Landover
2 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, affordable apartments located near Landover's best shopping and dining. Roomy walk-in closets, patio and balcony views and hardwood floors. Laundry and parking on site. Dogs and cats OK.
Last updated March 2 at 10:33am
2 Units Available
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful apartment community in a quiet setting just minutes from Cheverly Metro Station, I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Car parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
6964 Hawthorne Street
6964 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
6964 Hawthorne Street - (RLNE5044899)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cheverly
1 Unit Available
6319 Jason St
6319 Jason Street, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
English 1 bedroom basement apartment - Property Id: 112813 Looking for a mature professional or family to occupy this unfurnished English 1 bedroom basement rental.
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
7730 Harkins Road
7730 Harkins Road, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,562
575 sqft
At the Remy Apartments be greeted by high quality interiors that truly reflect your style. Revel in resort amenities and experience what it is like to be part of this amazing community.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2504 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE
2504 Kent Village Drive, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
512 sqft
***No Showings Until 1st Week of July***Beautiful two bedroom/two bathroom townhouse for rent! Laminate flooring on the main level, freshly painted! One bedroom and full bath on the main level. Master bedroom with full bath on the upper level.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Cheverly
1 Unit Available
3122 LAKE AVE
3122 Lake Avenue, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED BY LANDLORD. Location, Location - The Metro is easy access - almost walking distance. A little over a mile away. Easy access to major highways. This classic 3 Bedroom home has hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5530 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE
5530 Karen Elaine Drive, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
867 sqft
Great rental property... Ready to Move In... Two bedroom, one bath condo near the New Carrollton Metro and shopping within minutes. Will be available on July 15th, 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Cheverly
1 Unit Available
2800 64TH AVE
2800 64th Avenue, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO Showings Through June 18th, while owner is getting unit cleaned and some touch ups. . You can put an application in but must done with only seeing the pictures on line for now. Sorry.
Results within 5 miles of Landover Hills
Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Chillum
27 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,659
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,081
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
17 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
77 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Landover Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,400.
Some of the colleges located in the Landover Hills area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-Baltimore County, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Landover Hills from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
