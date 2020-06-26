4900 INDIAN LN NW

Amenities
Must see!Total renov.! Large gourmet eat-in kit, w/butler's office, sep laundry + butler's office/mud room. Huge lot w/detached. 3 car garage + parking pad for additional parking. Master BR w/ 2 walk-in closets + master Bathroom w sep tub and shower and water closet. level 2 and 3 has 4 large Bedrooms, each with own Bathroom. Lower lvl: prep kit (no stove) w/ walkout sun/exercise room + au-pair suite with full bedroom, wetbar huge walk-in closet and full bathroom. Tenant responsible for : Utilities, security system, hvac maintenance and filter changes, pest control, renter's insurance. Included in rent: Landscaping, gutter cleaning, snow removal and sprinkler system.