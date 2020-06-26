All apartments in Washington
4900 INDIAN LN NW
Last updated March 22 2019 at 6:25 AM

4900 INDIAN LN NW

4900 Indian Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4900 Indian Lane Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Must see!Total renov.! Large gourmet eat-in kit, w/butler's office, sep laundry + butler's office/mud room. Huge lot w/detached. 3 car garage + parking pad for additional parking. Master BR w/ 2 walk-in closets + master Bathroom w sep tub and shower and water closet. level 2 and 3 has 4 large Bedrooms, each with own Bathroom. Lower lvl: prep kit (no stove) w/ walkout sun/exercise room + au-pair suite with full bedroom, wetbar huge walk-in closet and full bathroom. Tenant responsible for : Utilities, security system, hvac maintenance and filter changes, pest control, renter's insurance. Included in rent: Landscaping, gutter cleaning, snow removal and sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

