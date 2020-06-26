4900 INDIAN LN NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Must see!Total renov.! Large gourmet eat-in kit, w/butler's office, sep laundry + butler's office/mud room. Huge lot w/detached. 3 car garage + parking pad for additional parking. Master BR w/ 2 walk-in closets + master Bathroom w sep tub and shower and water closet. level 2 and 3 has 4 large Bedrooms, each with own Bathroom. Lower lvl: prep kit (no stove) w/ walkout sun/exercise room + au-pair suite with full bedroom, wetbar huge walk-in closet and full bathroom. Tenant responsible for : Utilities, security system, hvac maintenance and filter changes, pest control, renter's insurance. Included in rent: Landscaping, gutter cleaning, snow removal and sprinkler system.