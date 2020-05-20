All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

4830 7th Street NW

4830 7th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4830 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Town home on NW DC - Welcome home to your very own Charming home!
Natural light floods in from the large windows - The first floor comes fully loaded with hardwood flooring in the living area and kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, that leads out to a wonderful deck. There is also a 1/2 bath on the main level and washer and dryer. 3 bedrooms and 2 large updated bathrooms are on the top floor with a deck off of the master bedroom. On the lower level, you will find a nice sized family room and a full bath with a basement door that leads you to the backyard. Enjoy the large front porch and in the back yard, the private outdoor space cannot be beaten for relaxing and entertaining!
Dont forget about the secure parking that will easily fit 2 cars.

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/9b7fc055-1af5-4f3a-8c5a-9b1fe3e2924e

All Utilities Paid by Tenants
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5687098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 7th Street NW have any available units?
4830 7th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4830 7th Street NW have?
Some of 4830 7th Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4830 7th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
4830 7th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 7th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 4830 7th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4830 7th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 4830 7th Street NW offers parking.
Does 4830 7th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4830 7th Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 7th Street NW have a pool?
No, 4830 7th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 4830 7th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 4830 7th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 7th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4830 7th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.

