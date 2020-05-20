4830 7th Street NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors all utils included parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Town home on NW DC - Welcome home to your very own Charming home!

Natural light floods in from the large windows - The first floor comes fully loaded with hardwood flooring in the living area and kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, that leads out to a wonderful deck. There is also a 1/2 bath on the main level and washer and dryer. 3 bedrooms and 2 large updated bathrooms are on the top floor with a deck off of the master bedroom. On the lower level, you will find a nice sized family room and a full bath with a basement door that leads you to the backyard. Enjoy the large front porch and in the back yard, the private outdoor space cannot be beaten for relaxing and entertaining!

Dont forget about the secure parking that will easily fit 2 cars.



360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/9b7fc055-1af5-4f3a-8c5a-9b1fe3e2924e



All Utilities Paid by Tenants

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com

Call: 202-269-0303

Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5687098)