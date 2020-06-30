461 Florida Ave NW Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW PRICE!!!



Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 and half bath duplex in Shaw DC! The unit is located just 4 blocks from the Shaw Metro stop and is conveniently located steps away from all the awesome restaurants and shops shaw has to offer! With all your living space on one level and bedrooms on another, this unit is unique with charm!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 2.5 bath

- Both bedrooms have en-suites

- Brazilian cherry wood floors

- Stainless steel appliances

- Lazy Susan cabinets in kitchen

- Multi level with living space upstairs and bedrooms downstairs

- Gas fireplace

- W/D in unit

- Master bath has double sinks, soaker tub and separate shower

- $125 for off street parking

- Pet Friendly with $50 pet rent

- Shared patio area ideal for bbq's

- Water included in rent



AVAILABLE NOW!



