All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4433 Fessenden Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4433 Fessenden Street NW
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 PM

4433 Fessenden Street NW

4433 Fessenden Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4433 Fessenden Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Large Colonial 3BD/1BA house ready for move-in July 20th. Tons of character throughout this charming home - hardwood floors, gas range in the kitchen, and lots of cabinet and counter space, complimented by dishwasher and stainless-steel refrigerator. Central A/C, finished basement and yard space add to the appeal of this spacious home. Washer & dryer in basement and access to rear driveway from basement or from pleasant deck just off of the sunroom.

In a quite residential neighborhood, only a ten-minute walk to either Friendship Heights metro or Tenleytown metro and just over a mile from American University's campus. Steps to shopping, bars and restaurants. The Shops At Wisconsin Place, Fort Bayard Park, and restaurants and a neighborhood coffee shop all minutes from the front door. Abundance of bus lines in the area as well.

$45 non-refundable application fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets permitted per owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Amenities: Backyard, Central A/C, Dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4433 Fessenden Street NW have any available units?
4433 Fessenden Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4433 Fessenden Street NW have?
Some of 4433 Fessenden Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4433 Fessenden Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
4433 Fessenden Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4433 Fessenden Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4433 Fessenden Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 4433 Fessenden Street NW offer parking?
No, 4433 Fessenden Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 4433 Fessenden Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4433 Fessenden Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4433 Fessenden Street NW have a pool?
No, 4433 Fessenden Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 4433 Fessenden Street NW have accessible units?
No, 4433 Fessenden Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4433 Fessenden Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4433 Fessenden Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University