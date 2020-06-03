4433 Fessenden Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Large Colonial 3BD/1BA house ready for move-in July 20th. Tons of character throughout this charming home - hardwood floors, gas range in the kitchen, and lots of cabinet and counter space, complimented by dishwasher and stainless-steel refrigerator. Central A/C, finished basement and yard space add to the appeal of this spacious home. Washer & dryer in basement and access to rear driveway from basement or from pleasant deck just off of the sunroom.



In a quite residential neighborhood, only a ten-minute walk to either Friendship Heights metro or Tenleytown metro and just over a mile from American University's campus. Steps to shopping, bars and restaurants. The Shops At Wisconsin Place, Fort Bayard Park, and restaurants and a neighborhood coffee shop all minutes from the front door. Abundance of bus lines in the area as well.



$45 non-refundable application fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets permitted per owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.



