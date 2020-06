Amenities

READY NOW!!! Minutes to downtown - Renovated two story colonial home with two master bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. Master bedroom has fireplace, built-in shelves, skylight, full bath and walk-in closet. Open floor plan with fireplace on first floor. Formal dining room w/eat-in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Patio & roll up garage w/space for 2 cars.