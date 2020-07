Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy this NW Gem. 4 Bedrooms, Basement Set Up As in Law Suite with Large Bedroom Full Kitchen and Bathroom of its Own. Large Covered Porches in Front and Rear. Parking for 3. One Mile From Takoma Metro. Upgrades Through Out Home, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances. Plenty of Storage, Don't Think Twice About This One.