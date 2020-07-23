All apartments in Washington
4309 45TH ST NW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:55 AM

4309 45TH ST NW

4309 45th Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
Location

4309 45th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
tennis court
Delightful corner brick Cape Cod with hardwood floors. Open Kitchen / Dining Room. Extra room on main level. Three bedrooms, two full baths upstairs. Third full bath in finished lower level with new ceramic tile flooring and outside entrance. Three short blocks to the renowned Friendship "Turtle" Park, with tennis, basketball, playing fields, sprinkler, tot lot, and community center. Janney School: 5 blocks! s to Tenley Metro and Library, 6 blocks! A few blocks to restaurants at Spring Valley Shopping Center: Millies, Wagshal's, Pain Quotidien, Starbucks, Pizzeria Paradiso, Compass Coffee, and lots more restaurants along Wisconsin Ave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 45TH ST NW have any available units?
4309 45TH ST NW has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 45TH ST NW have?
Some of 4309 45TH ST NW's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 45TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
4309 45TH ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 45TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 4309 45TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4309 45TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 4309 45TH ST NW offers parking.
Does 4309 45TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 45TH ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 45TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 4309 45TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 4309 45TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 4309 45TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 45TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4309 45TH ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
