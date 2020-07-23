4309 45TH ST NW

Amenities

Delightful corner brick Cape Cod with hardwood floors. Open Kitchen / Dining Room. Extra room on main level. Three bedrooms, two full baths upstairs. Third full bath in finished lower level with new ceramic tile flooring and outside entrance. Three short blocks to the renowned Friendship "Turtle" Park, with tennis, basketball, playing fields, sprinkler, tot lot, and community center. Janney School: 5 blocks! s to Tenley Metro and Library, 6 blocks! A few blocks to restaurants at Spring Valley Shopping Center: Millies, Wagshal's, Pain Quotidien, Starbucks, Pizzeria Paradiso, Compass Coffee, and lots more restaurants along Wisconsin Ave!