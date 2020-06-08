All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:57 AM

4124 Ames St Ne

4124 Ames Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4124 Ames Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Description

Coming Soon!!! This spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 Bath condo is a must see! The unit features features granite counter tops, great appliances, washer/dryer, great balcony, private parking space . Its a seven minute walk from the Blue & Silver Line at Benning Road Station. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas.

The closest grocery stores are Sandra Lucas / Ashavenae4Wellness, Safeway and Kolker Brothers Produce. Nearby coffee shops include SHRIMP BOAT PLAZA, McDonalds and Dunkin Donuts. Nearby restaurants include Mikes Market & Restaurant, Dennys and Yums Carryout. Pet friendly

Property Features

Parking

Lease Terms

$1,300.00 security deposit

Minimum 1 year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Ames St Ne have any available units?
4124 Ames St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Ames St Ne have?
Some of 4124 Ames St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Ames St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Ames St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Ames St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Ames St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Ames St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Ames St Ne offers parking.
Does 4124 Ames St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4124 Ames St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Ames St Ne have a pool?
No, 4124 Ames St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Ames St Ne have accessible units?
No, 4124 Ames St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Ames St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 Ames St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.

