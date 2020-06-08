4124 Ames St Ne

Amenities
Description
Coming Soon!!! This spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 Bath condo is a must see! The unit features features granite counter tops, great appliances, washer/dryer, great balcony, private parking space . Its a seven minute walk from the Blue & Silver Line at Benning Road Station. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas.
The closest grocery stores are Sandra Lucas / Ashavenae4Wellness, Safeway and Kolker Brothers Produce. Nearby coffee shops include SHRIMP BOAT PLAZA, McDonalds and Dunkin Donuts. Nearby restaurants include Mikes Market & Restaurant, Dennys and Yums Carryout. Pet friendly
Property Features
Parking
Lease Terms
$1,300.00 security deposit
Minimum 1 year