4124 Ames St Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

Description



Coming Soon!!! This spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 Bath condo is a must see! The unit features features granite counter tops, great appliances, washer/dryer, great balcony, private parking space . Its a seven minute walk from the Blue & Silver Line at Benning Road Station. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas.



The closest grocery stores are Sandra Lucas / Ashavenae4Wellness, Safeway and Kolker Brothers Produce. Nearby coffee shops include SHRIMP BOAT PLAZA, McDonalds and Dunkin Donuts. Nearby restaurants include Mikes Market & Restaurant, Dennys and Yums Carryout. Pet friendly



Property Features



Parking



Lease Terms



$1,300.00 security deposit



Minimum 1 year