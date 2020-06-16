All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:42 AM

400 K Street Nw

400 K Street Northwest · (201) 845-7300
Location

400 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 12

$3,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Spacious 1+Den at Lydian. New apartment building in the heart of Mt. Vernon Triangle/Shaw, centrally located with walking access to multiple metro stops, Safeway, restaurants, gyms and more. Includes a rooftop with pool, club room and gym.

Other features: his and hers bathroom vanities, large closets, moveable island, floor to ceiling windows with a Juliet balcony. Video tour available upon request, in-person also available.

Available the week of July 12 or even sooner.

You will have the option of starting a new 12-month lease with Lydian or finishing out a lease through the summer (mid-July through September) with option to extend. Parking available for additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 K Street Nw have any available units?
400 K Street Nw has a unit available for $3,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 K Street Nw have?
Some of 400 K Street Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 K Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
400 K Street Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 K Street Nw pet-friendly?
No, 400 K Street Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 400 K Street Nw offer parking?
Yes, 400 K Street Nw does offer parking.
Does 400 K Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 K Street Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 K Street Nw have a pool?
Yes, 400 K Street Nw has a pool.
Does 400 K Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 400 K Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 400 K Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 K Street Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
