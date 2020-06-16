400 K Street Nw

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool clubhouse

Spacious 1+Den at Lydian. New apartment building in the heart of Mt. Vernon Triangle/Shaw, centrally located with walking access to multiple metro stops, Safeway, restaurants, gyms and more. Includes a rooftop with pool, club room and gym.



Other features: his and hers bathroom vanities, large closets, moveable island, floor to ceiling windows with a Juliet balcony. Video tour available upon request, in-person also available.



Available the week of July 12 or even sooner.



You will have the option of starting a new 12-month lease with Lydian or finishing out a lease through the summer (mid-July through September) with option to extend. Parking available for additional fee.