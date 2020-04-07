All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3800 PORTER STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3800 PORTER STREET NW
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:14 PM

3800 PORTER STREET NW

3800 Porter Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3800 Porter Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
Premier 2-level luxury condo and convenience in the heart of DC. These unique condo offer architectural-grade finishes, superior features, first-class services and amenities in a beautifully landscaped setting at the heart of the Embassy District. On-site amenities include, surface parking, large swimming pool, state of the art fitness center and 24/7 concierge services. Located in prime time DC, just steps from Georgetown and Friendship Heights. Within minutes of your community are many cultural and historical landmarks including the National Cathedral, Kennedy Center, Fort Reno Park and American University. Come experience the convenience of city living and the atmosphere of village setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 PORTER STREET NW have any available units?
3800 PORTER STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 PORTER STREET NW have?
Some of 3800 PORTER STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 PORTER STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3800 PORTER STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 PORTER STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3800 PORTER STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3800 PORTER STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3800 PORTER STREET NW offers parking.
Does 3800 PORTER STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 PORTER STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 PORTER STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 3800 PORTER STREET NW has a pool.
Does 3800 PORTER STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3800 PORTER STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 PORTER STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 PORTER STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University