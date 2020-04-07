3800 PORTER STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool

Premier 2-level luxury condo and convenience in the heart of DC. These unique condo offer architectural-grade finishes, superior features, first-class services and amenities in a beautifully landscaped setting at the heart of the Embassy District. On-site amenities include, surface parking, large swimming pool, state of the art fitness center and 24/7 concierge services. Located in prime time DC, just steps from Georgetown and Friendship Heights. Within minutes of your community are many cultural and historical landmarks including the National Cathedral, Kennedy Center, Fort Reno Park and American University. Come experience the convenience of city living and the atmosphere of village setting.