Stoneridge Apartments
Stoneridge Apartments

324 Anacostia Rd SE · (224) 814-5219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

324 Anacostia Rd SE, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stoneridge Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Enjoy the convenience and value at Stoneridge Apartments. Conveniently located minutes to I-295, downtown DC, shopping, area schools (Kimball Elementary, Sousa Middle, Friendship Edison Collegiate) and Metro all at an exceptional value. With exceptional features and remarkable amenities sure to enhance your living pleasures. Come experience the comfortable and affordable living you've been searching for.

Professionally managed by Horning Brothers: more than 55 years of community building

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stoneridge Apartments have any available units?
Stoneridge Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Stoneridge Apartments have?
Some of Stoneridge Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stoneridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Stoneridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stoneridge Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Stoneridge Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Stoneridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Stoneridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Stoneridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stoneridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stoneridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Stoneridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Stoneridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Stoneridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Stoneridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stoneridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
