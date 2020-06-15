Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Enjoy the convenience and value at Stoneridge Apartments. Conveniently located minutes to I-295, downtown DC, shopping, area schools (Kimball Elementary, Sousa Middle, Friendship Edison Collegiate) and Metro all at an exceptional value. With exceptional features and remarkable amenities sure to enhance your living pleasures. Come experience the comfortable and affordable living you've been searching for.



Professionally managed by Horning Brothers: more than 55 years of community building