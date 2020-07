Amenities

Stunning top floor contemporary 2-Bed, 2-Bath with spectacular views across the entire city. The vista encompasses the Monuments, Capitol, Cathedral, Potomac River and beyond. Architecturally noted renovation created a sleek, sophisticated home with sliding glass doors, hardwood bamboo flooring, and custom built-ins. All utilities are included in the rent. Within walking distance of shopping, dining, Metro and more.