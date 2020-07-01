All apartments in Washington
3212 8th St NE Unit A

3212 8th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3212 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Spectacular 3 bedroom 3 bath duplex located in the Edgewood neighborhood of DC! The home is located just 3 blocks from the Brookland Metro stop (Redline) This spacious apartment home features two levels and offers an open floor plan. With only the highest end finishes throughout, this home is luxurious through and through!

Property Highlights:
- 3 BR ( 2 on lower level and 1 on main level)
- 3 Bath ( 2 on lower level and 1 on main level)
- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the upper level
- Beautiful tile floors on lower level
- Open concept
- Recessed lights
- Private deck
- Chefs kitchen with high end appliances
- Stainless steel appliances
- White Quartz countertops
- Soft close counters and drawers
- Gas cooking
- High ceilings throughout
-Rain head shower heads
- Two bathrooms on lower level one has double sinks with shower and the other has tub/shower combo
- Smart remote control panel for 2 bathrooms on lower level allowing you to play music, turn on nightlight and more!
- Nest thermostat
- 2 master bedrooms downstairs
- High end washer and dryer
- Plenty of storage throughout home
- No pets
- Tenant is responsible for utilities
- Easy street parking

Available now!!!

Location: 3 blocks from the Brookland Metro (red line), just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, Monroe Street Market, Starbucks, Barnes and Noble, CapitalBike Share, Zip Car & Catholic University.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5265942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 8th St NE Unit A have any available units?
3212 8th St NE Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 8th St NE Unit A have?
Some of 3212 8th St NE Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 8th St NE Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3212 8th St NE Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 8th St NE Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 3212 8th St NE Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3212 8th St NE Unit A offer parking?
No, 3212 8th St NE Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 3212 8th St NE Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3212 8th St NE Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 8th St NE Unit A have a pool?
No, 3212 8th St NE Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 3212 8th St NE Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3212 8th St NE Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 8th St NE Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 8th St NE Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

