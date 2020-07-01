3212 8th St NE Unit A

Amenities

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Spectacular 3 bedroom 3 bath duplex located in the Edgewood neighborhood of DC! The home is located just 3 blocks from the Brookland Metro stop (Redline) This spacious apartment home features two levels and offers an open floor plan. With only the highest end finishes throughout, this home is luxurious through and through!



Property Highlights:

- 3 BR ( 2 on lower level and 1 on main level)

- 3 Bath ( 2 on lower level and 1 on main level)

- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the upper level

- Beautiful tile floors on lower level

- Open concept

- Recessed lights

- Private deck

- Chefs kitchen with high end appliances

- Stainless steel appliances

- White Quartz countertops

- Soft close counters and drawers

- Gas cooking

- High ceilings throughout

-Rain head shower heads

- Two bathrooms on lower level one has double sinks with shower and the other has tub/shower combo

- Smart remote control panel for 2 bathrooms on lower level allowing you to play music, turn on nightlight and more!

- Nest thermostat

- 2 master bedrooms downstairs

- High end washer and dryer

- Plenty of storage throughout home

- No pets

- Tenant is responsible for utilities

- Easy street parking



Available now!!!



Location: 3 blocks from the Brookland Metro (red line), just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, Monroe Street Market, Starbucks, Barnes and Noble, CapitalBike Share, Zip Car & Catholic University.



No Pets Allowed



