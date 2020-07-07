Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 215 C Street.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
all utils included
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
elevator
carport
green community
Boutique style DC Living in the heart of Capital Hill. All utilities included and off street parking available! Shops, Restaurants and Metro stop all within walking distance. City living with convenience to work, shops, and weekend activities.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300, Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 (Admin Fee: Non-refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200 per pet (Non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 C Street have any available units?
215 C Street has 8 units available starting at $1,597 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 C Street have?
Some of 215 C Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 C Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 C Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 C Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 C Street is pet friendly.
Does 215 C Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 C Street offers parking.
Does 215 C Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 C Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.