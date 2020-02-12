All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

3209 P Street NW

3209 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3209 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3209 P Street NW Available 03/21/20 $3900 / 3br - 1556ft2 - Georgetown Charmer - 3 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Bath Period Home (Washington DC) - 3209 P Street NW Washington, DC 20007

One of the most charming houses in the village of Georgetown. This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath (semi-detached) townhouse dates back to the 1800's and for it's age, it's in excellent condition.

Beyond the property's front brick wall and entrance gate, one enters a landscaped oasis that leads to the front door of the house. The first first floor offers great entertainment areas - a sunny living room with fireplace, separate dining room, country kitchen with newer appliances, and powder room. The bedrooms are located on the second floor - a sunny master bedroom in the front with a fireplace, 2 additional bedrooms, a hall bathroom (recently upgraded) and washer and dryer (newer machines).

Features including original pine floors, lots of windows, and CAC.

Monthly rent is $3900 plus all utilities (gas, electricity, water/sewer).

Available March 21st or possibly a few days earlier.

Landlord prefers a long term lease. A pet would be considered on a case by case basis. If a pet is acceptable by the landlord, a non-refundable pet fee would be required.

***One month's security deposit, on-line application process ($75/person), min. FICO score requirements***

Chatel Real Estate: 202-338-0500 *Please inquire by email at Johntaylor@chatel.us

((((((Equal Housing Opportunity Provider))))))

(RLNE2171440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 P Street NW have any available units?
3209 P Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 P Street NW have?
Some of 3209 P Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 P Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
3209 P Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 P Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 P Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 3209 P Street NW offer parking?
No, 3209 P Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 3209 P Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 P Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 P Street NW have a pool?
No, 3209 P Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 3209 P Street NW have accessible units?
No, 3209 P Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 P Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 P Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.

