3209 P Street NW Available 03/21/20 $3900 / 3br - 1556ft2 - Georgetown Charmer - 3 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Bath Period Home (Washington DC) - 3209 P Street NW Washington, DC 20007



One of the most charming houses in the village of Georgetown. This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath (semi-detached) townhouse dates back to the 1800's and for it's age, it's in excellent condition.



Beyond the property's front brick wall and entrance gate, one enters a landscaped oasis that leads to the front door of the house. The first first floor offers great entertainment areas - a sunny living room with fireplace, separate dining room, country kitchen with newer appliances, and powder room. The bedrooms are located on the second floor - a sunny master bedroom in the front with a fireplace, 2 additional bedrooms, a hall bathroom (recently upgraded) and washer and dryer (newer machines).



Features including original pine floors, lots of windows, and CAC.



Monthly rent is $3900 plus all utilities (gas, electricity, water/sewer).



Available March 21st or possibly a few days earlier.



Landlord prefers a long term lease. A pet would be considered on a case by case basis. If a pet is acceptable by the landlord, a non-refundable pet fee would be required.



***One month's security deposit, on-line application process ($75/person), min. FICO score requirements***



Chatel Real Estate: 202-338-0500 *Please inquire by email at Johntaylor@chatel.us



((((((Equal Housing Opportunity Provider))))))



