3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE
Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:15 PM

3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE

3209 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just completed renovation of this unit. Great 1 Bedroom with Kitchen, Dining Room, family room and sleeping porch for more living space. Tenant pays utilities (except water). $1175/month. Great location fronts to a park, convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE have any available units?
3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE does not have units with air conditioning.

