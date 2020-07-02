3209 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20019 Fort Dupont
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just completed renovation of this unit. Great 1 Bedroom with Kitchen, Dining Room, family room and sleeping porch for more living space. Tenant pays utilities (except water). $1175/month. Great location fronts to a park, convenient.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE have any available units?
3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3209 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.