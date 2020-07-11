Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance package receiving

Ideally situated between Georgetown and Foggy Bottom, The Shoremeade provides downtown DC living at its very best.This recently updated high-rise features modern studio and one-bedroom apartment homes with hardwood floors, newly renovated kitchens, designer lighting, and spacious closets. Controlled access, reserved parking, and minutes to Metro, combine to make your life easy and comfortable.Youкre just minutes away from an incredible array of dining, shopping, and recreation options, not to mention the excitement of Gerogetown and Foggy Bottom.Discover the vibrant energy that downtown DC living has to offer at The Shoremeade.