Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

The Shoremeade

2517 K St NW · (202) 902-9790
Location

2517 K St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 204 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,430

Studio · 1 Bath · 370 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,430

Studio · 1 Bath · 370 sqft

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$1,435

Studio · 1 Bath · 370 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Shoremeade.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
package receiving
Ideally situated between Georgetown and Foggy Bottom, The Shoremeade provides downtown DC living at its very best.This recently updated high-rise features modern studio and one-bedroom apartment homes with hardwood floors, newly renovated kitchens, designer lighting, and spacious closets. Controlled access, reserved parking, and minutes to Metro, combine to make your life easy and comfortable.Youкre just minutes away from an incredible array of dining, shopping, and recreation options, not to mention the excitement of Gerogetown and Foggy Bottom.Discover the vibrant energy that downtown DC living has to offer at The Shoremeade.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Shoremeade have any available units?
The Shoremeade has 4 units available starting at $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Shoremeade have?
Some of The Shoremeade's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Shoremeade currently offering any rent specials?
The Shoremeade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Shoremeade pet-friendly?
No, The Shoremeade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does The Shoremeade offer parking?
Yes, The Shoremeade offers parking.
Does The Shoremeade have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Shoremeade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Shoremeade have a pool?
No, The Shoremeade does not have a pool.
Does The Shoremeade have accessible units?
No, The Shoremeade does not have accessible units.
Does The Shoremeade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Shoremeade has units with dishwashers.
