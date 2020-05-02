All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2825 Bellevue Ter Nw

2825 Bellevue Terrace Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2825 Bellevue Terrace Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning furnished apt sleeps up to 8 (queen bed, full sofabed, two queen Aerobeds.) AVAILABILITY MAY BE LIMITED AS IT IS RENTED NIGHTLY AND WEEKLY and has already been taken for many dates, so email with dates that you need it. It is possible that there are some dates open, just ask.

Parking: Off-street parking is available for an additional $15/day.

Kitchen: KraftMaid maple cabinets with premium glaze & full-extension drawers; massive Absolute Black granite counters; porcelain tile floor; appliances new in 2007; separate entry.

LR: new LCD TV, full sofabed & new plush chairs and rug.

Bathroom: Porcelain tile floor and tub/shower surround; 48 granite counter & vanity matching the kitchen; 3 premium cabinets with mirrors inside& out; extra-deep tub and curved shower curtain rod.

BR: Queen bed, plush carpeting; 75-sq ft custom walk-in closet; oak desk, built-in oak shelves; linen closet; huge window that lets light flood in.

Laundry: Shared Whirlpool Duet washer and dryer, new in 2008. Upstairs occupants should access laundry via the short center hallway of the apartment.

Outdoors (shared): Fantastic deck with large teak dining table; gas & charcoal grills; electric smoker; flagstone patio, fenced yard with hammock, and garden.

Natl Cathedral 3 blocks, many bus lines 1-3 blocks, red line 1.3 mi., AU & Georgetown Univ. 1 mi., easy commute to DuPont, Foggy Bottom, GWU, Johns Hopkins SAIS, World Bank,IMF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw have any available units?
2825 Bellevue Ter Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw have?
Some of 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Bellevue Ter Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw offers parking.
Does 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw have a pool?
Yes, 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw has a pool.
Does 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw have accessible units?
No, 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Bellevue Ter Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
