2825 Bellevue Ter Nw

Stunning furnished apt sleeps up to 8 (queen bed, full sofabed, two queen Aerobeds.) AVAILABILITY MAY BE LIMITED AS IT IS RENTED NIGHTLY AND WEEKLY and has already been taken for many dates, so email with dates that you need it. It is possible that there are some dates open, just ask.



Parking: Off-street parking is available for an additional $15/day.



Kitchen: KraftMaid maple cabinets with premium glaze & full-extension drawers; massive Absolute Black granite counters; porcelain tile floor; appliances new in 2007; separate entry.



LR: new LCD TV, full sofabed & new plush chairs and rug.



Bathroom: Porcelain tile floor and tub/shower surround; 48 granite counter & vanity matching the kitchen; 3 premium cabinets with mirrors inside& out; extra-deep tub and curved shower curtain rod.



BR: Queen bed, plush carpeting; 75-sq ft custom walk-in closet; oak desk, built-in oak shelves; linen closet; huge window that lets light flood in.



Laundry: Shared Whirlpool Duet washer and dryer, new in 2008. Upstairs occupants should access laundry via the short center hallway of the apartment.



Outdoors (shared): Fantastic deck with large teak dining table; gas & charcoal grills; electric smoker; flagstone patio, fenced yard with hammock, and garden.



Natl Cathedral 3 blocks, many bus lines 1-3 blocks, red line 1.3 mi., AU & Georgetown Univ. 1 mi., easy commute to DuPont, Foggy Bottom, GWU, Johns Hopkins SAIS, World Bank,IMF.