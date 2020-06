Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Charming Georgetown renovated row house in a desirable location that is ideal for entertaining!! A block away from Rose Park and tennis courts. Interior boasts 3 spacious bedrooms with a 4th that could be an extra bedroom/office/etc. Quaint private garden/patio in the heart of the city. Updated kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. 3 full bathrooms. 1 car garage parking.