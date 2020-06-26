All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 263 14th St SE Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
263 14th St SE Unit B
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

263 14th St SE Unit B

263 14th St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

263 14th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
263 14th St SE Unit B Available 08/07/19 Perfect Capitol Hill Perch With Parking! Discount for Long Term Lease! - This 2bed/2bath 980 sqft. condo features an open living/dining area accented by fine hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and elegant crown molding. Other accents to note include wide front-facing windows and a handsome gas fireplace. The unit's adorable kitchen comes complete with hardwood cabinetry, granite countertops, accent lighting, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances (gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and double-door refrigerator).

Head down the hallway to find the unit's cozy central bedroom featuring a ceiling fan, built-in bookshelves, and a spacious double-door closet. The rear master bedroom suite features its own hallway closet and storage area, which leads back to a full bath with mirrored medicine cabinet. The rear bedroom suite also receives lots of natural light given three large windows, as well as the unit's second exit back to a private outdoor patio space + off-street parking. Additional highlights include walk-in laundry/storage closet, in-unit washer/dryer, bonus bathroom linen closet, and an optional security system.

You're just three blocks to the Potomac Ave. Metro and four blocks to Harris Teeter. Swing by the Pretzel Bakery (just a block away) on your way to work for the best take out breakfast in town! On a nice weekend, take a stroll down to Eastern Market and browse the vintage, handmade, and fresh produce stands. For a fun evening, head to H Street where all the best bars and restaurants are at your fingertips. Choose to take your morning jog along the streets of Capitol Hill, through historic Congressional Cemetery, or around Lincoln Park.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants responsible for gas + electric. Off-street parking included in the monthly rent! Pets okay!

Owners prefer a long term lease and are offering the following discounts:
2-year lease for $2700 per month
3-year lease for $2650 per month

(RLNE4095611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 14th St SE Unit B have any available units?
263 14th St SE Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 14th St SE Unit B have?
Some of 263 14th St SE Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 14th St SE Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
263 14th St SE Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 14th St SE Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 14th St SE Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 263 14th St SE Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 263 14th St SE Unit B offers parking.
Does 263 14th St SE Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 263 14th St SE Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 14th St SE Unit B have a pool?
No, 263 14th St SE Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 263 14th St SE Unit B have accessible units?
No, 263 14th St SE Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 263 14th St SE Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 14th St SE Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Wakefield Hall
2101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University