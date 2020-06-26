Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

263 14th St SE Unit B Available 08/07/19 Perfect Capitol Hill Perch With Parking! Discount for Long Term Lease! - This 2bed/2bath 980 sqft. condo features an open living/dining area accented by fine hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and elegant crown molding. Other accents to note include wide front-facing windows and a handsome gas fireplace. The unit's adorable kitchen comes complete with hardwood cabinetry, granite countertops, accent lighting, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances (gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and double-door refrigerator).



Head down the hallway to find the unit's cozy central bedroom featuring a ceiling fan, built-in bookshelves, and a spacious double-door closet. The rear master bedroom suite features its own hallway closet and storage area, which leads back to a full bath with mirrored medicine cabinet. The rear bedroom suite also receives lots of natural light given three large windows, as well as the unit's second exit back to a private outdoor patio space + off-street parking. Additional highlights include walk-in laundry/storage closet, in-unit washer/dryer, bonus bathroom linen closet, and an optional security system.



You're just three blocks to the Potomac Ave. Metro and four blocks to Harris Teeter. Swing by the Pretzel Bakery (just a block away) on your way to work for the best take out breakfast in town! On a nice weekend, take a stroll down to Eastern Market and browse the vintage, handmade, and fresh produce stands. For a fun evening, head to H Street where all the best bars and restaurants are at your fingertips. Choose to take your morning jog along the streets of Capitol Hill, through historic Congressional Cemetery, or around Lincoln Park.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants responsible for gas + electric. Off-street parking included in the monthly rent! Pets okay!



Owners prefer a long term lease and are offering the following discounts:

2-year lease for $2700 per month

3-year lease for $2650 per month



(RLNE4095611)