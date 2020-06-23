All apartments in Washington
2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE

2320 Minnesota Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Minnesota Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Nice interior 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath row home with bamboo flooring and ceramic tile throughout. All of this located in Anacostia, and Metro right outside your door with Orange, Blue, Silver and Green lines moments away at the Anacostia Metro Station there is never any need to rush. If you prefer to drive this home is very accessible to 295, 395,695 and more you can get to where you need to go easily. Bonus!!! Off street parking is so hard to find but for this home, it features gated parking for 2 cars. What's not to love. Hate sharing a bathroom this Master suite has its own bath and walk-in closet. The large deck on the home gives you a great place to kick back, relax and entertaining. Close to Anacostia Park. Check HCVP rents before you call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE have any available units?
2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE have?
Some of 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE offer parking?
Yes, 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE offers parking.
Does 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.
