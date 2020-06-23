2320 MINNESOTA AVENUE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Nice interior 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath row home with bamboo flooring and ceramic tile throughout. All of this located in Anacostia, and Metro right outside your door with Orange, Blue, Silver and Green lines moments away at the Anacostia Metro Station there is never any need to rush. If you prefer to drive this home is very accessible to 295, 395,695 and more you can get to where you need to go easily. Bonus!!! Off street parking is so hard to find but for this home, it features gated parking for 2 cars. What's not to love. Hate sharing a bathroom this Master suite has its own bath and walk-in closet. The large deck on the home gives you a great place to kick back, relax and entertaining. Close to Anacostia Park. Check HCVP rents before you call.