Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

2201 N

2201 N St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2201 N St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,190* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,690* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,190* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,290/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this charming West End furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and sophisticated living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC202)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Private Garden
-Garden
-Courtyard
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished Blueground apartment is situated in the West End, a trendy neighborhood in Northwest Washington DC, situated between the vibrant Foggy Bottom and ritzy Georgetown neighborhoods. The balcony of this luxury apartment overlooks Rock Creek Parkway, which leads to the 12 miles of Rock Creek Park that is a green oasis ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. Explore all that West End and Georgetown have to offer: charming boutiques and art galleries, amazing restaurants, and stunning historic homes and mansions. Take a walk along the beautiful C&O Canal or enjoy a cocktail by the waterfront of the Washington Harbor. There is plenty to discover between the varied neighborhoods in and around West End. The neighborhood is easily accessible via the Foggy Bottom metro station.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 N have any available units?
2201 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 N have?
Some of 2201 N's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 N currently offering any rent specials?
2201 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 N pet-friendly?
No, 2201 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2201 N offer parking?
Yes, 2201 N offers parking.
Does 2201 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 N have a pool?
Yes, 2201 N has a pool.
Does 2201 N have accessible units?
No, 2201 N does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 N does not have units with dishwashers.

