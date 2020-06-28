Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:14 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
2109 Fort Davis Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2109 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Adorable two bedroom rental off Pennsylvania Avenue. New Carpeting, Fresh Paint and ready to be rented.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE have any available units?
2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE offer parking?
No, 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 FORT DAVIS STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
