2070 Belmont Rd Nw Unit: 508
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2070 Belmont Rd Nw Unit: 508

2070 Belmont Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2070 Belmont Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
internet access
With gorgeous views of the National Cathedral, Woodley Park, and Rock Creek Park, this gorgeous top floor 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is not to be missed!

All utilities included with the exception of phone/cable/internet, with free to use additional storage space and bike storage.

Nestled at the foot of the William Taft Bridge (between Dupont Circle and Woodley Park), the Park Crest combines the best of city excitement with the quiet serenity of Rock Creek Park. This beautifully renovated and carefully maintained 1920s European-style apartment community is the crown jewel of Washingtons finest neighborhood: Kalorama.

Converting to a smoke-free building. Sorry - no pets. Keener Management is an EHO provider.

Amenities

Hardwood Floors
Stainless Appliances
Personal storage bins and bike storage (no charge)

Rooftop deck
Dishwasher
Granite Countertops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

