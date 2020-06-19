1907 8th St NW

Amenities

Superb Shaw Rowhome! - This 3bd/1bath rowhome spans 1400sqft and has been recently refreshed with new paint throughout. Step into the foyer, which is enclosed in antique glass, and into a spacious living area. The first floor blends historic details with modern touches.

Hardwood floors, wood panelling, and custom light fixtures can be found throughout. There is also a large dining room that you pass on your way to the kitchen. A butcher block island, gas stove, and plenty of cabinet space are featured. Upstairs, you'll find three light-filled bedrooms and the full bath. Lastly, there is a mud room off the kitchen with a full-size washer and dryer that leads out to a generously sized patio.



Located just one block from the Shaw/Howard metro stop this unit is ideal for anyone who wants to be centrally located in DC. Shaw is the spot to be, and you don't have to venture far for any amenities you may seek! Dining options are always popping up along Florida and Rhode Island Ave. You're right next to Compass Coffee and a few blocks from The Coffee Bar. Also on this block is Cava, DC9, and Kyrisian. With new options like Mason Dixie Biscuits, Declaration Pizza, Takoda, and Haikan Ramen, as well as DC staples such as 1905, Shaw's Tavern, and Right Proper Brewing all within 3 blocks of you, you will never run out of food options! Catch a movie at the new Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Theater or a show at the Howard Theatre, 9:30 Club, or U Street Music Hall. Catch a game at Nellie's or take it easy at Dacha Beer Garden. For groceries, zip down to the new Giant on O Street or head to 14th Street for Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas and electric. Pets welcome!



