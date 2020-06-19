All apartments in Washington
1907 8th St NW

1907 8th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1907 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Superb Shaw Rowhome! - This 3bd/1bath rowhome spans 1400sqft and has been recently refreshed with new paint throughout. Step into the foyer, which is enclosed in antique glass, and into a spacious living area. The first floor blends historic details with modern touches.
Hardwood floors, wood panelling, and custom light fixtures can be found throughout. There is also a large dining room that you pass on your way to the kitchen. A butcher block island, gas stove, and plenty of cabinet space are featured. Upstairs, you'll find three light-filled bedrooms and the full bath. Lastly, there is a mud room off the kitchen with a full-size washer and dryer that leads out to a generously sized patio.

Located just one block from the Shaw/Howard metro stop this unit is ideal for anyone who wants to be centrally located in DC. Shaw is the spot to be, and you don't have to venture far for any amenities you may seek! Dining options are always popping up along Florida and Rhode Island Ave. You're right next to Compass Coffee and a few blocks from The Coffee Bar. Also on this block is Cava, DC9, and Kyrisian. With new options like Mason Dixie Biscuits, Declaration Pizza, Takoda, and Haikan Ramen, as well as DC staples such as 1905, Shaw's Tavern, and Right Proper Brewing all within 3 blocks of you, you will never run out of food options! Catch a movie at the new Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Theater or a show at the Howard Theatre, 9:30 Club, or U Street Music Hall. Catch a game at Nellie's or take it easy at Dacha Beer Garden. For groceries, zip down to the new Giant on O Street or head to 14th Street for Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas and electric. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4787240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 8th St NW have any available units?
1907 8th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 8th St NW have?
Some of 1907 8th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 8th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1907 8th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 8th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 8th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1907 8th St NW offer parking?
No, 1907 8th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1907 8th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 8th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 8th St NW have a pool?
No, 1907 8th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1907 8th St NW have accessible units?
No, 1907 8th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 8th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 8th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
