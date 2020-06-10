All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1906 R St. Nw
1906 R St. Nw

1906 R Street Northwest · (201) 845-7300
Location

1906 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Very light, newly renovated one bedroom apartment turn-of-the-century townhome one block from Dupont Circle Metro. High ceilings, hardwood maple floors, new gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, HVAC and W/D. Rent includes high speed Internet, WiFi and flat screen High definition TV with Infinity cable packagea. 2,100 per month plus utilities. Apartment available , June 5, 2020Minimum 90 day lease.

Parking available for additional per month.

Situated on a quiet, tree lined street, this former Neo Classical Mansion House is located in historic Dupont Circle, one block from the Dupont Circle Metro Station. The neighborhood is primarily residential, however it is easy walking distance to shops, premium hotels, restaurants, embassies and night life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 R St. Nw have any available units?
1906 R St. Nw has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 R St. Nw have?
Some of 1906 R St. Nw's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 R St. Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1906 R St. Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 R St. Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1906 R St. Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1906 R St. Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1906 R St. Nw does offer parking.
Does 1906 R St. Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 R St. Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 R St. Nw have a pool?
No, 1906 R St. Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1906 R St. Nw have accessible units?
No, 1906 R St. Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 R St. Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 R St. Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
