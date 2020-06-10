1906 R St. Nw

Amenities

Very light, newly renovated one bedroom apartment turn-of-the-century townhome one block from Dupont Circle Metro. High ceilings, hardwood maple floors, new gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, HVAC and W/D. Rent includes high speed Internet, WiFi and flat screen High definition TV with Infinity cable packagea. 2,100 per month plus utilities. Apartment available , June 5, 2020Minimum 90 day lease.



Parking available for additional per month.



Situated on a quiet, tree lined street, this former Neo Classical Mansion House is located in historic Dupont Circle, one block from the Dupont Circle Metro Station. The neighborhood is primarily residential, however it is easy walking distance to shops, premium hotels, restaurants, embassies and night life.