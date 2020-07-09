All apartments in Washington
1827 Corcoran St NW c

1827 Corcoran Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Corcoran Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit c Available 07/15/20 $2,900 / 1br - 2 Floors - Best Location In DC! - Property Id: 283657

Virtual Tour Links:
https://vimeo.com/417967022
https://youtu.be/FiEAGSyJiiA

Walk or bike to work! Unique two story luxury condo with tons of character, steps from Dupont Circle Metro one block off Connecticut Ave. This is the real Dupont Circle, just look at the map below. Unit has been completely renovated and is located on one of the most desirable streets in D.C.! Condo is extra large (800 sf) with two floors of living space!

Features include: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, hardwood floors throughout, lots of storage (6 closets!) including an enormous walk-in in the bedroom, marble kitchen and bathroom floors, washer/dryer in unit, skylight, crown moldings, central air and heat, fireplace, community court yard, etc. Condo has all the character of a historic home with the modern upgrades everyone wants!

Condo is available early to mid July. Please email or call with questions.
Click here to apply https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/41180
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283657
Property Id 283657

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Corcoran St NW c have any available units?
1827 Corcoran St NW c doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 Corcoran St NW c have?
Some of 1827 Corcoran St NW c's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Corcoran St NW c currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Corcoran St NW c is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Corcoran St NW c pet-friendly?
No, 1827 Corcoran St NW c is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1827 Corcoran St NW c offer parking?
No, 1827 Corcoran St NW c does not offer parking.
Does 1827 Corcoran St NW c have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1827 Corcoran St NW c offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Corcoran St NW c have a pool?
No, 1827 Corcoran St NW c does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Corcoran St NW c have accessible units?
No, 1827 Corcoran St NW c does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Corcoran St NW c have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 Corcoran St NW c has units with dishwashers.

