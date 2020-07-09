1827 Corcoran St NW c

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Unit c Available 07/15/20 $2,900 / 1br - 2 Floors - Best Location In DC! - Property Id: 283657



Virtual Tour Links:

https://vimeo.com/417967022

https://youtu.be/FiEAGSyJiiA



Walk or bike to work! Unique two story luxury condo with tons of character, steps from Dupont Circle Metro one block off Connecticut Ave. This is the real Dupont Circle, just look at the map below. Unit has been completely renovated and is located on one of the most desirable streets in D.C.! Condo is extra large (800 sf) with two floors of living space!



Features include: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, hardwood floors throughout, lots of storage (6 closets!) including an enormous walk-in in the bedroom, marble kitchen and bathroom floors, washer/dryer in unit, skylight, crown moldings, central air and heat, fireplace, community court yard, etc. Condo has all the character of a historic home with the modern upgrades everyone wants!



Condo is available early to mid July. Please email or call with questions.

Click here to apply https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/41180

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283657

Property Id 283657



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5791166)