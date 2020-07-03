All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

1750 SEATON STREET NW

1750 Seaton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Seaton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Located between convenient and quiet is this Dupont/Adams Morgan rowhome. Meticulously renovated, designer finishes, a fireplace and an open layout. Exposed brick, pewter maple hardwood and a kitchen that sparkles with white gloss cabinetry and subway tile. Spa baths complement light-filled bedrooms with generous storage, including a storage shed under the stairs. Off-street parking is available, along with garage parking nearby! Safety is key and with a police precinct at the end of the street you'll be more than taken care of! THE ROOFTOP DECK HAS BEEN REMOVED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 SEATON STREET NW have any available units?
1750 SEATON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 SEATON STREET NW have?
Some of 1750 SEATON STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 SEATON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1750 SEATON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 SEATON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1750 SEATON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1750 SEATON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1750 SEATON STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1750 SEATON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 SEATON STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 SEATON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1750 SEATON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1750 SEATON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1750 SEATON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 SEATON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 SEATON STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

