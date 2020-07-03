1750 SEATON STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Located between convenient and quiet is this Dupont/Adams Morgan rowhome. Meticulously renovated, designer finishes, a fireplace and an open layout. Exposed brick, pewter maple hardwood and a kitchen that sparkles with white gloss cabinetry and subway tile. Spa baths complement light-filled bedrooms with generous storage, including a storage shed under the stairs. Off-street parking is available, along with garage parking nearby! Safety is key and with a police precinct at the end of the street you'll be more than taken care of! THE ROOFTOP DECK HAS BEEN REMOVED!