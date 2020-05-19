1745 N ST NW #503

Amenities

We are following CDC protocols/advice. To put in an application please click below: :https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/110636-----1745 N STREET - MODERN FLATS- are located in the heart of Dupont! This 540 sq ft open floor plan, one-bedroom apartment features a luxurious design with sleek Italian cabinetry, premium quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen & handsome wide plank wood floors throughout living areas with porcelain tile floors in the spacious well-appointed bath. Custom window treatments, full washer & dryer are included. Savor the vibrant neighborhood with easy walks to fine restaurants, shopping, & cultural amenities. Metro is nearby as is historic Dupont Circle. Parking not included. So come and enjoy the urban lifestyle! . PLEASE CONTACT SALLEY OR STEPHEN.