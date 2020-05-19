All apartments in Washington
1745 N ST NW #503

1745 N Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
Location

1745 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
We are following CDC protocols/advice. To put in an application please click below: :https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/110636-----1745 N STREET - MODERN FLATS- are located in the heart of Dupont! This 540 sq ft open floor plan, one-bedroom apartment features a luxurious design with sleek Italian cabinetry, premium quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen & handsome wide plank wood floors throughout living areas with porcelain tile floors in the spacious well-appointed bath. Custom window treatments, full washer & dryer are included. Savor the vibrant neighborhood with easy walks to fine restaurants, shopping, & cultural amenities. Metro is nearby as is historic Dupont Circle. Parking not included. So come and enjoy the urban lifestyle! . PLEASE CONTACT SALLEY OR STEPHEN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 N ST NW #503 have any available units?
1745 N ST NW #503 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 N ST NW #503 have?
Some of 1745 N ST NW #503's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 N ST NW #503 currently offering any rent specials?
1745 N ST NW #503 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 N ST NW #503 pet-friendly?
No, 1745 N ST NW #503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1745 N ST NW #503 offer parking?
Yes, 1745 N ST NW #503 does offer parking.
Does 1745 N ST NW #503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1745 N ST NW #503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 N ST NW #503 have a pool?
No, 1745 N ST NW #503 does not have a pool.
Does 1745 N ST NW #503 have accessible units?
No, 1745 N ST NW #503 does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 N ST NW #503 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1745 N ST NW #503 has units with dishwashers.
