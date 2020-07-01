All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW

1713 Kilbourne Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Kilbourne Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Historic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Victorian Style Farmhouse in Mount Pleasant - Enter house into small foyer off large covered porch. Living room (17x11) includes decorative fireplace and hardwood floors. Separate formal dining room (15x12) also has wood flooring. Modern eat-in kitchen (15x11) comes fully equipped with gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Door in kitchen leads out into fenced-in landscaped back yard with deck and flagstone patio. Upper floor includes master bedroom (17x15), two additional bedrooms (13x10) (11x11) and hall bath. All bedrooms have hardwood floors. Finished attic includes large family room (20x13) with skylights. Partially finished basement includes laundry room and full bath.

Please call 240-383-3158 to inquire.

(RLNE3443573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW have any available units?
1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW have?
Some of 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW offers parking.
Does 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW have a pool?
No, 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW have accessible units?
No, 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW has units with dishwashers.

