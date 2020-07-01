1713 Kilbourne Pl. NW

Amenities

Historic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Victorian Style Farmhouse in Mount Pleasant - Enter house into small foyer off large covered porch. Living room (17x11) includes decorative fireplace and hardwood floors. Separate formal dining room (15x12) also has wood flooring. Modern eat-in kitchen (15x11) comes fully equipped with gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Door in kitchen leads out into fenced-in landscaped back yard with deck and flagstone patio. Upper floor includes master bedroom (17x15), two additional bedrooms (13x10) (11x11) and hall bath. All bedrooms have hardwood floors. Finished attic includes large family room (20x13) with skylights. Partially finished basement includes laundry room and full bath.



Please call 240-383-3158 to inquire.



(RLNE3443573)