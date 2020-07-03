1712 D Street Southeast - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice recently renovated 3 bedroom house in Hill East with a real backyard and off-street-parking, W/D in unit, recently painted. Quiet family neighborhood. Open layout. Two large modern bathrooms and lots of closet space.



It's on a quiet block, parking is usually not a problem, and it's a short walk to both the Potomac and Stadium/Armory metro stops. Also a couple of blocks to Pennsylvania Avenue, stores like Harris Teeter and other retail, and an increasing number of restaurants and bars.