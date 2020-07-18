17 EVARTS ST NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Rental space is for the main and upper floor only (basement not included), utilities-WIFI included, parking for 2 cars. Home is 20 feet wide, with beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen, ( all 3 bathrooms are being updated currently) wooden deck in the rear of the home, and bathrooms. Close to Washington Hospital Center, VA Hospital, Howard University, Catholic University, McMillian Reservoir, and Brookland/CU Red Line Metro stop. Dining table for 8 w/chairs can be included with lease (optional)Kitchen table for 4 w/chairs can be included with lease (optional)c