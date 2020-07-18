All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 17 EVARTS ST NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
17 EVARTS ST NE
Last updated July 19 2020 at 3:08 AM

17 EVARTS ST NE

17 Evarts Street Northeast · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17 Evarts Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Rental space is for the main and upper floor only (basement not included), utilities-WIFI included, parking for 2 cars. Home is 20 feet wide, with beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen, ( all 3 bathrooms are being updated currently) wooden deck in the rear of the home, and bathrooms. Close to Washington Hospital Center, VA Hospital, Howard University, Catholic University, McMillian Reservoir, and Brookland/CU Red Line Metro stop. Dining table for 8 w/chairs can be included with lease (optional)Kitchen table for 4 w/chairs can be included with lease (optional)c

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 EVARTS ST NE have any available units?
17 EVARTS ST NE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 EVARTS ST NE have?
Some of 17 EVARTS ST NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 EVARTS ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
17 EVARTS ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 EVARTS ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 17 EVARTS ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 17 EVARTS ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 17 EVARTS ST NE offers parking.
Does 17 EVARTS ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 EVARTS ST NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 EVARTS ST NE have a pool?
No, 17 EVARTS ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 17 EVARTS ST NE have accessible units?
No, 17 EVARTS ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 17 EVARTS ST NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 EVARTS ST NE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 17 EVARTS ST NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity