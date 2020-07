Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Bright and updated, charming 2 bed, 1 bath row house located blocks from hot H Street Corridor! Located conveniently within walking distance of shops, restaurants and more. The house features a traditional floor plan with an updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, separate dining and living room and features hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in basement, and a patio in back for relaxing.