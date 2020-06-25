1660 Irving St North West

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this AMAZING 4Bed /2Bath Updated Rowhome in Mt. Pleasant! One block to vibrant Mt. Pleasant St - Walk to the farmers market, restaurants, and shopping! This well-maintained home is equipped with Beautiful Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and a two-car garage! Large bedrooms with tons of storage! In-unit washer/dryer. Enjoy the summer nights and grill out on your private backyard patio! Steps away from the nature trails of scenic Rock Creek Park and the Smithsonian's National Zoo. Easy access to public transportation. 7 minute walk to Columbia Heights Metro!! Available June1. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856