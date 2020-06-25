All apartments in Washington
1660 Irving St North West

1660 Irving Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1660 Irving Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this AMAZING 4Bed /2Bath Updated Rowhome in Mt. Pleasant! One block to vibrant Mt. Pleasant St - Walk to the farmers market, restaurants, and shopping! This well-maintained home is equipped with Beautiful Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and a two-car garage! Large bedrooms with tons of storage! In-unit washer/dryer. Enjoy the summer nights and grill out on your private backyard patio! Steps away from the nature trails of scenic Rock Creek Park and the Smithsonian's National Zoo. Easy access to public transportation. 7 minute walk to Columbia Heights Metro!! Available June1. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Irving St North West have any available units?
1660 Irving St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 Irving St North West have?
Some of 1660 Irving St North West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Irving St North West currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Irving St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Irving St North West pet-friendly?
No, 1660 Irving St North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1660 Irving St North West offer parking?
Yes, 1660 Irving St North West offers parking.
Does 1660 Irving St North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 Irving St North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Irving St North West have a pool?
No, 1660 Irving St North West does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Irving St North West have accessible units?
No, 1660 Irving St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Irving St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 Irving St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
