1612 34TH STREET NW
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

1612 34TH STREET NW

1612 34th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1612 34th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sophisticated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse on prime location. Renovated kitchen with granite counters, butler's pantry. Dining Room/Sitting Room with crown molding, recessed lighting, and access to lovely deep garden and brick patio. Large Family Room with fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Master Bedroom with fireplace, second bedroom with built-ins, third bedroom/study. . Spacious Garage. Steps to Volta Park. Due to the pandemic we are asking that you wear masks and gloves and keep social distance when you schedule viewing. Thanks forrespecting CDC guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 34TH STREET NW have any available units?
1612 34TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 34TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1612 34TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 34TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1612 34TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 34TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1612 34TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1612 34TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1612 34TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1612 34TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 34TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 34TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1612 34TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1612 34TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1612 34TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 34TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 34TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

