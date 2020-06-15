1612 34TH STREET NW

Amenities

Sophisticated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse on prime location. Renovated kitchen with granite counters, butler's pantry. Dining Room/Sitting Room with crown molding, recessed lighting, and access to lovely deep garden and brick patio. Large Family Room with fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Master Bedroom with fireplace, second bedroom with built-ins, third bedroom/study. . Spacious Garage. Steps to Volta Park. Due to the pandemic we are asking that you wear masks and gloves and keep social distance when you schedule viewing. Thanks forrespecting CDC guidelines.