1434 Q Street, NW #401
1434 Q Street, NW #401

1434 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1434 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
1434 Q Street, NW #401 Available 06/08/19 $3375 / 2br - 1200ft2 - Logan Circle/Dupont Circle-2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Mini Mansion w/Parking (1434 Q Street, N.W.) - 1434 Q Street NW DC 20009 #401

Very sunny 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Flat on the top floor of a "mini" mansion located on a beautiful tree-line street, just 1/2 block from 14th Street.

Located in one of the hottest neighborhoods of the city - Logan Circle!

Features include a living/dining room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling, master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and fireplace, hardwood floors, lots of windows, W/D, CAC, and balcony. Includes 1 (tandem) parking space.

$3375 per month plus electricity and 1/4 of the building's water/sewer bill.

Available June 8th, perhaps sooner. Owner prefers a min. 2 year lease term. .

Rental Applications can be downloaded by going to ChatelRealEstate.com (202) 338-0500 $75.00 application/credit check fee.

At lease signing, please have one (1) month's rent and a security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent.

Landlord/Owner prefers a long term lease. No smoking in the unit.

Landlord/Owner of the property is a licensed real estate agent in DC, VA and MD.

((((((Equal Housing Opportunity Provider))))

(RLNE4135056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

