Home
/
Washington, DC
/
141 GALVESTON PLACE SW
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:54 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
141 GALVESTON PLACE SW
141 Galveston Place Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
141 Galveston Place Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Clean one-bedroom apartment for rent. We accept section 8 and looking for someone with credit score of 550 or higher.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW have any available units?
141 GALVESTON PLACE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW currently offering any rent specials?
141 GALVESTON PLACE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW pet-friendly?
No, 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW offer parking?
No, 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not offer parking.
Does 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW have a pool?
No, 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not have a pool.
Does 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW have accessible units?
No, 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not have units with air conditioning.
